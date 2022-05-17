Central Washington University last Wednesday recognized 11 individuals and one organization who have gone the extra mile to advance the institution’s goal of being a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive place for students, employees and community members.
The eighth annual President’s Diversity Awards took place on the Ellensburg campus and was sponsored by the CWU Office of the President and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. The first in-person Diversity Awards presentation since 2019 was hosted by President Jim Wohlpart and Vice President of Inclusivity and Diversity Kandee Cleary.
“Those selected for this honor have demonstrated a strong commitment to diversity and have consistently engaged and actively nurtured a supportive environment for equity,” said Wohlpart, who was hosting his first Diversity Awards since joining CWU last summer.
“All of our nominees represent what is best about our institution, and they reflect CWU’s ongoing commitment to being a diverse, welcoming place where everyone feels like they belong,” he added.
The two-hour event celebrated current and former members of the CWU and Ellensburg communities, whose efforts to promote diversity and inclusivity have been especially impactful. A total of 30 individuals and community organizations were nominated this year.
Among those honored was Biological Sciences Professor Lucinda Carnell, the third recipient of the Bobby Cummings Lifetime Achievement Award, named after the longtime CWU English Education and Africana and Black Studies professor.
Also receiving 2022 Diversity Awards were:
• David Gee, professor, Nutrition
• Chris Bigelow, alumnus, Executive Director of Racial and Educational Justice, Northshore School District
• Hope Amason, associate professor, Anthropology
• Natashia Lindsey, assistant professor, Theatre Arts
• CWU Police Department
• Yukari Amos, professor and department chair, Education, Development, Teaching, and Learning (EDTL)
• Kremiere Jackson, Vice President of Public Affairs
Each of the winners delivered a brief acceptance speech after being introduced by the CWU vice president who nominated them. Prior to the awards ceremony, CWU Sociology Professor Gary “Tre” Myers delivered a keynote address to the nearly 100 attendees.