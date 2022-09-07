...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires
to more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Central Washington University received a National Science Foundation grant to establish the Washington STEM Teachers Engaging in Leadership, Learning and Research (WA-STELLAR) program.
Central Washington University has received a $1.5 million, six-year grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), which will be used to establish the Washington STEM Teachers Engaging in Leadership, Learning and Research (WA-STELLAR) program, according to a news release from CWU.
WA-STELLAR was designed to develop, support, and enrich a network of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education across Washington state, and the NSF’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program will help Central take the initiative to a higher level.
Project director Brent Hancock, who also serves as an assistant professor of mathematics at CWU, said the program will bring renewed relevance to STEM education.
“These teacher leaders will increase the relevance of STEM statewide by meaningfully connecting their students with appropriate community partners,” he said. “Such efforts intend to allow for fuller participation in STEM by all learners, which will hopefully contribute to the development of a more diverse STEM workforce.”
Allyson Rogan-Klyve, the co-director of Teach STEM and a CWU associate professor of Science and Math Education, says the program will be focused on curriculum accessibility and meeting students where they are by implementing culturally responsive pedagogy, an integrated, project-based curriculum, and authentic assessment practices.
“With this new grant, we can continue to support teachers beyond the master’s level as they become transformational leaders in their districts,” Rogan-Klyve said. “Our ultimate aim is to provide high-quality and meaningful STEM learning experiences for all of Washington’s children, particularly those from underserved communities, such as students of color and students in rural school districts.”
Through the Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program, WA-STELLAR participants will receive a $10,000 annual stipend for five years, plus learning and networking opportunities, and the chance to become leaders for instructional change in their districts. Interested participants must be K-12 STEM teachers at high-need schools and have completed, or be within one year of finishing, their master’s degree in education or a STEM discipline.
Drs. Emilie Hancock, Mark Oursland, and Jennifer Dechaine also collaborated with Hancock and Rogan-Klyve on WA-STELLAR and the NSF grant proposal.