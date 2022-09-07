CWU NSF grant

Central Washington University received a National Science Foundation grant to establish the Washington STEM Teachers Engaging in Leadership, Learning and Research (WA-STELLAR) program.

 Courtesy Central Washington University

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University has received a $1.5 million, six-year grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), which will be used to establish the Washington STEM Teachers Engaging in Leadership, Learning and Research (WA-STELLAR) program, according to a news release from CWU.

WA-STELLAR was designed to develop, support, and enrich a network of leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education across Washington state, and the NSF’s Robert Noyce Teacher Scholarship Program will help Central take the initiative to a higher level.

Tags

Recommended for you