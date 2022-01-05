CWU recognized for excellence in diversity For the DAILY RECORD Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University earned the prestigious Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT into Diversity magazine in 2021, marking the seventh time in the past eight years that CWU has earned the recognition, according to a news release from CWU.Central is one of approximately 100 institutions nationwide to receive the award and is the only four-year institution in Washington state to be honored last year.The HEED Award recognizes colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. This award was established by INSIGHT into Diversity, the oldest and largest diversity magazine in higher education.“This award highlights the work our university has done in increasing the diversity of our Wildcat community,” CWU President Jim Wohlpart said. “It also reminds us to remain intentional about continuing to foster an inclusive and diverse environment across our campus.” The annual HEED Awards measure an institution’s level of achievement and intensity of commitment with regard to broadening diversity and inclusion on campus through initiatives, programs, and outreach; student recruitment, retention, and completion; and hiring practices for faculty and staff.CWU has seen a 9% increase in student diversity since 2016, increasing the number of students coming from traditionally underrepresented communities from 31% to 40%. These numbers continue to trend upward, with 43% of first-year students and 45% of transfer students also coming from traditionally underrepresented communities.“Central continues to show that we are a place that people from any social, ethnic, or economic background can call home,” said Vice President of Inclusivity and Diversity Kandee Cleary. “The faculty and staff here continue to meet the needs of our students by producing programs and initiatives that support students from all communities.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassment Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter