Central Washington University reported six confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Wendell Hill B Residence Hall over the weekend.
CWU sent a letter to students and staff on Sunday night.
The letters states: “Over the weekend, our Student Health Services Director noticed a trend in new positive COVID cases within one of our residence halls. After consulting with the Kittitas County Public Health Department, the COVID Taskforce met to review the cases and immediately implement a plan to quickly test the students that live in the residence hall and require them to self-isolate to minimize the spread.
“Student Health Services is working closely with Housing & Residence Life staff to manage an increase in cases in the Wendell Hill B Residence Hall. As of Sunday afternoon, Oct. 18, there were six confirmed positive cases or 3% of the residents in WHHB.”
All students living in the hall will be tested, and those who are tested will be asked to self-isolate as tests are processed.
“This self-isolation includes sequestering in the residence hall room or home for employees working in the residence hall, being restricted to virtual learning until they are cleared to return to class, not leaving your suite, and participating in the CWU Dining Meal delivery service, offered through CWU Housing and Dining Services,” the letter states.
COUNTYWIDE NUMBERS
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Kittitas County was at 75 active cases. Of those 75, 57 were CWU students, as of Monday morning. According to the Dashboard, there were 28 new cases reported over the weekend.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 150.3 per 100,000.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10 a.m., Monday, were: 715 confirmed cases; 110 pending tests; 9,025 tested negative; 618 recovered; and 22 deaths.