The Central Washington University Diversity and Equity Center (DEC) and CWU Libraries are teaming up to commemorate LGBTQ+ History Month, according to a news release from CWU.
They are co-sponsoring a series of virtual events throughout October, centered around this year’s theme of “Hope, Wisdom and Truth.”
“LGBTQ+ History Month has been celebrated at CWU for over 20 years,” said Katrina Whitney, DEC assistant director. “It’s important to honor, recognize, and share the accomplishments of individuals who have made a difference, mobilized awareness, and continue the fight for equity in our communities, the nation, and around the world.”
The CWU events begin with Coming Out Day on Sunday. The focus will be a video where CWU students discuss their personal stories. It will be available on the DEC’s Instagram and Facebook pages (@cwudiversity).
Additional events include a Wednesday, Oct. 14, book discussion about “I Wish You All The Best,” a teenager’s story of coming out as nonbinary, a gender defined as being not entirely male or female. The Brooks Library will host the noon event, and registration is required.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Mason Deaver, the book’s author, will discuss his work during a noon event, hosted by the library. Registration is, again, required.
“As LGBTQ+ titles are among the most challenged books in American libraries, we wanted to directly contribute to supporting LGBTQ+ History month,” said CWU Libraries Dean Rebecca Lubas.
October 21 is also the third annual International Pronouns Day, which promotes respecting, sharing, and education about pronouns. Students from CWU, their peers from across the state, and others will share a video message on CWU’s Facebook page.
The series concludes Oct. 26 with “Hot Drink, Hot Topic: Inspiring Hope, Sharing Wisdom and Revealing Truth in the LGBTQ+ Community,” when DEC representatives will host a conversation about education, history, and LGBTQ+ life on the DEC’s Facebook page (@cwudiversity).
This is the 26th year for LGBTQ+ History Month, an observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender history, as well as the rights movement for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and related communities.