Central Washington University is now accepting nominations for the eighth annual President’s Diversity Awards, scheduled for May 11 on the Ellensburg campus, according to a news release from CWU.
The goal of the ceremony — sponsored by the Office of the President and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — is to recognize individuals and groups who have made a positive, sustainable impact on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the CWU and Ellensburg communities.
Awards will be presented to individuals and groups in five categories: student, staff, faculty, alumni, and community. Nominations should focus on people who have shown a commitment to diversity, and those who have contributed to effective change, demonstrated consistent engagement, and actively nurtured a supportive environment for inclusivity.
Please email your nominations to Sarah Scott in the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by the end of the day Friday, April 22. Winners will be announced early next month, and the in-person celebration will be held at 4:30 p.m. May 11 in the Lombard Room. Admission is free, but tickets are required.
The evaluation criteria for the winners will be broad, and anyone in the community can submit a nomination. A minimum of two letters of support are required for each nominee, and nominators can submit up to three letters.
The award winners will be selected by President Jim Wohlpart based on the following evaluation criteria:
• Working in partnership across divisions and within the community to promote equity, belonging, diversity, and inclusion through social justice activities, events, and programs.
• Collaborating across divisions and within the community to take action to support equitable, diverse, and inclusive environments in the region.
• Demonstrated sustained commitment across time that is integrated into everyday decisions and actions that values equity, belonging and diversity.
The event has been growing in recent years, and the awards committee is hoping to see even more participation this year.