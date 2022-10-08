Central Washington University celebrates homecoming this week on the Ellensburg campus.
Scheduled events include:
Thursday
Golf Cart Parade Kickoff
What: A lighthearted take on a parade. Decked-out golf carts and gators cruising through campus, handing out swag, stickers and candy
When: Noon, throughout campus
Standup Comedy Show with Zoltan Kaszas
When: 8 p.m., SURC Theatre (doors open at 7:30 p.m.)
Cost: Free for CWU students, $5 general admission. Sponsored by Campus Activities
Friday
Sharing the Abundance: Fall Festival
When: 6 — 8 p.m., McIntyre Music Building lawn and front drive
Cost: Free
What: Food, drinks, games, music, winter clothing and resource information. Partners include city of Ellensburg, APOYO, ASCWU Student Senate, Wildcat Farm, Wellness Center, FISH Food Bank, Diversity and Equity Center, Youth Services of Kittitas County, CWU Libraries, Financial Wellness Center, Central Washington Justice for Our Neighbors and more. Sponsored by Wildcat Pantry and ASCWU
Wellington’s Wildfire
When: 8 — 10 p.m., McIntyre Music Building lawn and front drive
Cost: Free
What: This is a highlight event and has become a popular homecoming tradition. Free food, games, music by 88.1 The ‘Burg, and lots of Wildcat spirit. Bring friends and gather around the fire. Meet alumni returning to campus for Homecoming, and be part of a new “lighting of the fire” tradition with the Yakama Nation. Sponsored by ASCWU and campus partners
Saturday
Wildcat Tailgate (before homecoming football game)
When: 3 p.m. start, Tomlinson Stadium parking lot
What: Music, food, games, giveaways, and the CWU band and cheer teams leading a rally at 5 p.m. Kickoff is 6 p.m.