Central Washington University brought home seven top 10 awards from the Associated Collegiate Press Spring National College Media Convention's “Best of Show” competition, according to a news release from CWU.
PULSE, CWU’s student-run lifestyle magazine, took second place in the Feature Magazine competition, seventh in Print Design for Charcuterie 101: A Guide to Building Your Own Cheese Board, and seventh in the Website category for schools with 10,000 or more students.
“Our staff worked very hard to produce the best publication, and we hope to keep appealing to as wide an audience as possible,” said PULSE co-Editor-in-Chief and Director of Photography Kassandra Eller, a junior from Bonney Lake.
Referring to the magazine’s operations moving entirely online, the change to printing only once per quarter, and the introduction of a larger print format, Eller added, “This recognition means so much to us because this year has brought some big changes to the class and the magazine.”
The Observer, CWU’s student newspaper, took second in the Website category and ninth in the Weekly Newspaper competition for its March 2-9 edition. Mitchell Roland, the fall-winter editor-in-chief for The Observer, was impressed by the work his staff produced in light of so many challenges.
“Even though our staff was working completely remotely last quarter, this recognition shows our dedication to putting out a quality product,” said the senior from Kent. “These awards show that our hard work is recognized by those outside of the university, Ellensburg, and even the state.”
Jennifer Green, faculty adviser to both PULSE and The Observer, said, “Students put a lot of effort recently into revamping The Observer website and layout of the print newspaper, as well as pursuing some hard-hitting news stories, so we’re especially excited to see that work honored. At PULSE, the key word is collaboration, and that shows in the breadth of awards received for all aspects of the magazine.”
PULSE also picked up third-place individual awards in Social Justice Reporting for its Fall 2020 social justice-themed issue. Eller, Madeline Wilson, senior, Roseville, Calif.; Spencer Clifton, senior, Kent; Sara Roach, senior, Auburn; and Nidia Torres, senior, Yakima, were honored for their leadership.
In addition, ninth-place individual honors in the Multimedia Feature category were awarded to PULSE staff members Eller, Clifton, Roach, Sione Sausau, senior, Kent; and Gabriel Strasbaugh, senior, Lakewood; for their work on “Football Fuels the Fight: How One Coach Influenced A Social Justice Movement.” The piece about CWU assistant football coach AJ Cooper appeared on the PULSE website with a video by Alex Groom, senior, Puyallup.