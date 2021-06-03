Four Apparel, Textiles, and Merchandising (ATM) students at Central Washington University are putting the finishing touches on their final design projects this week as they prepare to present them at the 25th annual CWU Fashion Show, according to a news release from CWU.
The virtual fashion show, which is being recorded this week in the Milo Smith Tower Theatre in McConnell Hall, will be live-streamed on the department’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Sunday. The live-model presentation — featuring the work of seniors Hannah Ness, Ashley Sanchez-Espinoza, and Edith Rivas, and junior Evan Taylor — is free, but donations are welcome.
“There are still a lot of costs to put something like this on, and we are completely self-supported,” said professor Andrea Eklund, who has been putting on the CWU Fashion Show since 2007. “It’s such an amazing event, and even though we’re not selling tickets this year, we’re going to make it work.”
Each of the four students will be given one hour of stage time this week, with 15 minutes for filming and 45 minutes for photographs. Wildcat Films will record the four presentations and send the footage to Eklund, who will create the final virtual show.
A team of students and faculty from the Theatre Department lead by Jerry Dougherty will be creating the show space with lighting, curtains, screens , and music. The departments have been collaborating on the space of the show for 15 years, it’s a great way to allow the lighting students to experience a different type of show that is a one day event.
“We couldn’t use live models last year due to COVID, so it’s nice that we can fit real people this year,” Eklund said. “Having that experience is really valuable for the students because that’s what they will be doing in their careers.”
Aside from preparing for Sunday’s fashion show, Eklund and Ness are also gearing up for the June 16-18 American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) design showcase. The professor-student design was accepted into the AAFCS double blind peer reviewed juried design showcase. The original design is a denim jumpsuit that features sewn leg pleats, a full zipper, and a belted waist.
“We used quarter-size forms for these designs, which can be difficult to sew because they’re so small,” Eklund said. “But Hannah’s precision was on point, and the design turned out very nice.”
Eklund and 2020 graduate Parker Gliessman teamed up on another showcase entry — a silk dress inspired by 1940s costume designer Gilbert Adrian. Gliessman, who is now working as a professional stitcher, hand-painted the designs on the fabric before sewing the garment together. He also used vintage zippers and vintage silk to create the white, drape-style dress.
“Parker is so talented, and his finishing techniques are some of the highest quality techniques I have seen,” Eklund said. “This is the type of garment that is as nice inside as it is outside. His work epitomizes that attention to detail.”