Kittitas County's coronavirus rates rose the last time students from Central Washington University returned to Ellensburg. The students left for winter break before Thanksgiving, but the county rates did not drop but increased. Now, students are returning after mingling with family and friends over the holidays, and CWU wants to make sure anyone infected with the virus is identified.
“All students that are working on campus, living on campus or have face-to-face classes (need to be tested),” Dean of Student Success Gregg Heinsleman said. “Those are the three criteria priorities.”
Already coronavirus testing has begun, two weeks before in-person classes resume at the university. Free tests are available to students Jan. 11-14 at Nicholson Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Flu shots are also available.
Students are not required to get a coronavirus test through the university. They take a test through their normal doctor’s office or testing clinic, and have the results sent to CWU. However, the test taken by students does need to be a standard PCR base coronavirus test. A rapid test kit doesn’t count, as the university is concerned they may have a higher number of false negatives.
Although CWU is currently testing students individually, the university will soon start using testing pools. Groups of about 10 students will submit their test swabs to be used in a single testing kit. Heinselman said this method is useful for testing large numbers of students at once.
If this testing pool comes back negative, the university knows all the students in the pool are clean and safe to return. However, if the test comes back positive, those 10 students will be called back and tested individually to identify who or whom is infected. This pool testing won’t start until in-person classes start, about two weeks from now.
According to Heinselman, the university tested around 400 students on Jan. 7 alone, 80 of these students also received a flu vaccine. In total, there will be about 4,000 students who need to be tested for the virus.
Students living on campus who test positive will be quarantined. This could mean moving the student to an isolated location. Students living in single room dorms will likely remain where they are. Meals are delivered to infected students by the university.
The university is also monitoring students living off campus who test positive. Heinselman said there are spaces available for these students if they need it. For example, if they may have roommates they don’t want to infect.
“We are trying to be as flexible as we can so students can continue on their academic path and not have to step out of the quarter because of COVID,” Heinselman said.
Heinselman wants students to know Kittitas Valley Healthcare is also offering coronavirus tests with no out of pocket payment to all people in the community, including students.