Central Washington University is awarding five scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to CWU students who get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to a news release from CWU.
The scholarships are funded by the Governor’s Office of the State of Washington and are part of the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” program, which seeks to incentivize vaccinations among Washington college students.
Central will be randomly awarding the five scholarships by the end of July. Awards will be posted in student aid accounts.
To be eligible for the scholarships, students must have uploaded their COVID-19 vaccination documentation into the CWU Med+Proctor website by July 16.
Additionally, eligible students must be Washington residents, be fully vaccinated, have attended school during the spring 2021 quarter (completing at least six credits), and did not graduate during the spring 2021 quarter.
After the deadline, CWU will randomly select five students meeting the criteria and with the proper documentation to award the scholarships. The winners will be announced by the end of July.