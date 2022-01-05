Support Local Journalism


Central Washington University will delay the start of in-person classes on the Ellensburg campus Thursday in response to a severe winter weather warning issued by the National Weather Service, according to a news release from CWU.

In the interest of safety, the university has announced the following changes to Thursday’s class schedule:

• Face-to-face classes scheduled between 8 and 11 a.m. will not occur in person. Faculty may reach out to students to conduct classes online; if students do not hear from faculty, they should consider classes canceled.

• Online classes will go forward as scheduled.

• University Center classes will follow the practices of the host college campus.

Some university staff will be working on campus Thursday to ensure safe and efficient operations and support students living on campus. Others will be working remotely or arriving on campus later, depending on weather conditions. The weather forecast is expected to improve Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.

Regular updates about CWU campus operations will be posted on the CWU Emergency Notification website.

