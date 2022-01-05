CWU to delay start of classes Thursday due to severe weather For the DAILY RECORD Jan 5, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University will delay the start of in-person classes on the Ellensburg campus Thursday in response to a severe winter weather warning issued by the National Weather Service, according to a news release from CWU.In the interest of safety, the university has announced the following changes to Thursday’s class schedule:• Face-to-face classes scheduled between 8 and 11 a.m. will not occur in person. Faculty may reach out to students to conduct classes online; if students do not hear from faculty, they should consider classes canceled.• Online classes will go forward as scheduled. • University Center classes will follow the practices of the host college campus.Some university staff will be working on campus Thursday to ensure safe and efficient operations and support students living on campus. Others will be working remotely or arriving on campus later, depending on weather conditions. The weather forecast is expected to improve Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.Regular updates about CWU campus operations will be posted on the CWU Emergency Notification website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Central Washington University University Education Meteorology Class Campus Warning Weather Forecast Student Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetDec. 29 blotterDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassment Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter