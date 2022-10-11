Support Local Journalism


Central Washington University will host the sixth installment of the Washington State Debate Coalition’s congressional debate series on Oct. 28, and members of the public are invited to attend, according to a news release from CWU.

Free tickets are available online for the 8th Congressional District debate between Rep. Kim Schrier (D) and Matt Larkin (R), scheduled for 7 p.m. in McConnell Auditorium.

