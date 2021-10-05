CWU to host presentation on artificial intelligence For the DAILY RECORD Oct 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Devin Curry Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Software developer and data journalist Meredith Broussard will be presenting the keynote address during a Central Washington University lecture series titled “Artificial Intelligence: The Future is Now” at 5:30 p.m., Thursday at Samuelson Auditorium and via Zoom, according to a news release from CWU.The talk will focus on the impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) has had on our current social and political climate, and the ways in which we can work toward a better understanding and implementation of these powerful tools in the future.Broussard will draw from her most recent publication, the award-winning book “Artificial Unintelligence: How Computers Misunderstand the World,” which explores the seemingly magical properties of AI through a research-based, critical lens. Tamara Caulkins, CWU Douglas Honors College faculty member, said Broussard urges people to distinguish between AI as seen in movies and science fiction and AI that is used in the real world.“Artificial Intelligence doesn’t exist without the people who design it, and so it will always have an element of those people’s intentions and biases,” Caulkins said. “It is used to shape the world, so we need to be conscious of what kind of world we want.” As AI becomes a bigger part of daily life across the planet, the ways in which the algorithms used might fail to account for critical human factors multiply accordingly. Broussard celebrates these technological feats in her lectures and written work, but also emphasizes the need for caution around a set of tools most people haven’t yet fully come to understand.As Broussard states in Artificial Unintelligence, “there’s no consciousness inside a computer; there’s only a collection of functions running silently, simultaneously, and beautifully.”Broussard has a particular interest in using data analysis for social good. She is a proponent of ethical AI and appears in the documentary “Coded Bias,” now streaming on Netflix. She has worked as a software developer at AT&T Bell Labs and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab. Her features and essays have appeared in The Atlantic, Slate, Vox, and other outlets.Broussard will be presenting over Zoom but audience members can attend in person at the Samuelson Auditorium or online. The event is free to the public. Pre-registration is required via the event’s website. Those interested are encouraged to attend, as the lecture will not be recorded. The lecture will be followed by a discussion, and questions will be taken from both online and in-person attendees.This lecture is presented under the auspices of the William O. Douglas Honors College and sponsored by the CWU Foundation and the Len Thayer grants program. Co-sponsors are the CWU Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies and the Museum of Culture & Environment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive directorOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in community Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter