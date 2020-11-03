The Central Washington University Board of Trustees Friday unanimously voted to accept five candidates recommended by the Trustees Search Advisory Committee (TSAC) to be finalists in the presidential search, according to a news release.
Three of the candidates are women and two are people of color. Three are currently serving as provosts, one is a president, and one is a chief executive officer. All have earned tenure in an academic discipline and have deep academic experience. However, three also bring experience in professional fields outside academia, in engineering, medicine and banking.
Earlier this year, the board of trustees approved a “hybrid search,” which keeps candidate identities private throughout the process, unless they wish to come public.
“We’re trying to respect the desire of the candidates for confidentiality,” Schactler said in an interview with the Daily Record. “If at some point there’s another option, we’ll go with that.”
According to CWU chief of staff Linda Schactler, interviews will be a combination of in person and virtual, depending on the preference of the candidates and board members.
“We’ve offered to set up any kind of tour or meeting that they would like,” Schactler said.
TSAC chair, Trustee Erin Black, said although there was some trepidation about starting a search in the middle of a pandemic, more than 80 people from all over the world applied for the position, and the process produced an excellent pool.
“We were delighted to have an extremely diverse and talented pool of candidates,” Black said in the release. “These are remarkable individuals and each would bring unique strengths and experiences to the role of president.”
The full board will interview the finalists during the month of November and hope to hire a new president before the end of the year, although it’s not yet known when the new president would take office.
The process of hiring a new president began last February, when the Board of Trustees hired Dallas-based R. William Funk and Associates to conduct a national search. The board also appointed the search committee in March, and tasked them with reaching out to university stakeholders to learn what they perceive to be the greatest challenges for the university and to discuss the qualities desired in a new president.
The committee met with 430 stakeholders in a series of listening sessions from march through September. The process included focus groups with CWU employees and students as well as with community leaders, donors, and alumni. From those meetings, the committee issued three reports of its findings, which were presented to the Board of Trustees.
The deadline for applications was Sept. 30. In October, the search committee reviewed and interviewed the top 10 candidates before recommending five finalists to the Board of Trustees.
Current CWU President Jim Gaudino announced in February he would be stepping down on July 31, 2021.