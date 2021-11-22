CWU women close out NNU Classic with a win DAILY RECORD STAFF Nov 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Washington University women's basketball defeated West Texas A&M Buffalo's 79-63, closing out their trip to the NNU Classic and advancing to 3-1 this season, according to information posted on the CWU Athletics website."Very happy with how our team bounced back tonight and came out with a great start. We were able to set the tone from the start and our team fed off that. We shot the ball at an extremely high rate in the first half making twelve three's and shooting 66% from deep. Our team is capable of those kind of nights and it was fun to watch the ladies shoot confidently like we know they can. Our production off the bench was great and something we can build off of. Claire Heitschmidt came in gave us some big minutes." said CWU Head Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley.Kizzah Maltezo's 23 point night alongside a team shooting 60.9% from beyond the arc, and 27 points from the bench propelled them to a big win over a strong Buffalos team. "Kizzah and Sam bot had great performances tonight. I'm proud of them for stepping up once again." Central is next in action on Friday when it hosts the Central Washington Tournament. The Widcats play Westminster College (Utah) at 4 p.m., Friday at Nicholson Pavilion. That game is preceded by Seattle Pacific versus Metropolitan State University Denver a 2 p.m.On Saturday, Seattle Pacific plays Westminster at 2 p.m., and CWU plays MSU Denver at 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsWoman found dead in Easton identifiedSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellSame school, new building: Lincoln students at home at Ida Nason AronicaArt community gives Donald O'Connor an Ellensburg sendoffNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on roadLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehiclesCity council discussing 'Streateries' options Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter