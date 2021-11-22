Support Local Journalism


Central Washington University women's basketball defeated West Texas A&M Buffalo's 79-63, closing out their trip to the NNU Classic and advancing to 3-1 this season, according to information posted on the CWU Athletics website.

"Very happy with how our team bounced back tonight and came out with a great start. We were able to set the tone from the start and our team fed off that. We shot the ball at an extremely high rate in the first half making twelve three's and shooting 66% from deep. Our team is capable of those kind of nights and it was fun to watch the ladies shoot confidently like we know they can. Our production off the bench was great and something we can build off of. Claire Heitschmidt came in gave us some big minutes." said CWU Head Coach Randi Richardson-Thornley.

Kizzah Maltezo's 23 point night alongside a team shooting 60.9% from beyond the arc, and 27 points from the bench propelled them to a big win over a strong Buffalos team.

"Kizzah and Sam bot had great performances tonight. I'm proud of them for stepping up once again." 

Central is next in action on Friday when it hosts the Central Washington Tournament. The Widcats play Westminster College (Utah) at 4 p.m., Friday at Nicholson Pavilion. That game is preceded by Seattle Pacific versus Metropolitan State University Denver a 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Seattle Pacific plays Westminster at 2 p.m., and CWU plays MSU Denver at 4 p.m.

