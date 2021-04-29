Young adult novelist Victoria Chang will be featured in two virtual live reading events next week as part of Central Washington University’s Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series.
There will be a virtual live reading at 6 p.m., Tuesday and a virtual craft talk on noon Wednesday.
Chang’s work engages, across genres, with topics of race, class, grief, and humor. Her most recent titles, “OBIT,” and “Love, Love,” experiment with forms in innovative ways. “OBIT” was named a NYT Notable Book, a Time best book of the year, and was a National Book Award finalist, among other awards. “Love, Love” has received critical praise, and is popular with middle grade readers and adults alike. Recipient of numerous awards and fellowships, Chang lives in Los Angeles, where she serves as Program Chair of Antioch’s Low-Residency MFA Program.
AUTHOR READING
Maya Zeller, associate professor in the CWU Department of English and coordinator of the series, said the May 4 reading will include selections from the YA novel “Love, Love” and poetry collection “OBIT,” but Chang may include others as well.
“So many of our students are interested in writing YA lit,” Zeller said. “This novel-in-verse (“Love, Love”) is funny, subversive, and accessible. It engages topics such as mental health in adolescents, race, immigrant identity, and sports culture.”
Zeller said that Chang’s poetry embraces, questions, and breaks traditions.
“Victoria Chang is known for her sharp wit and her ability to weave humor with grief, social commentary with literary allusion and lineage,” she said.
Gabby Triana, a CWU senior English Literature major and professional and creative writing minor, will introduce Chang and do a short reading of her own. Triana recently read with the Washington State Poet Laureate, Rena Priest.
CRAFT TALK
On May 5, Chang will deliver a craft talk, discussing the decisions she makes with form, genre, and other literary moves, as well as how to write about difficult topics such as grief and timely discourse around immigrant identity.
Both events are free and open to the public, but attendees will need to register in advance for the Zoom presentations. Links to register are available in the CWU event calendar listings (for May 4 and May 5) at www.cwu.edu/events.