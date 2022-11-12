Central Washington University’s Fall Choral Classic Festival for high school choirs will be held Nov. 15 and 16, according to a news release from CWU.
About 900 high school students from all regions of Washington will be in residence those two days to perform and receive adjudication from the CWU choral faculty Director of Choirs Nicole Lamartine, professor Vijay Singh, and Scott Peterson as well as choral luminaries Anne Lyman and J. Edmund Hughes. Each choir will perform in the Hertz Concert Hall in a non-competitive atmosphere that promotes learning and growth of the next generation of choral musicians.
The day’s high school performances are punctuated by performances from all CWU choirs: The CWU Chamber Choir, Chorale, Wildcatters, and Vox Divina, along with Vocal Jazz 1 who provides a special jazz component.
Each of the CWU choral faculty will lead the participants in group singing activities, and Peterson has written a brand new piece to be rehearsed and premiered by the students, “Sing, and the Hills Will Answer.”
Informances — informative performances — include CWU student winners of our local National Association of Teachers of Singing competition, a sample voice lesson, and our student Barbershop quartet, “The Wildcat Warblers.”
Members of the CWU student chapter of the American Choral Directors Association act as mentors for the high school choirs and emcees throughout the day.
The event is free and open to the public. CWU choral groups perform at 11:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m.