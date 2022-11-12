Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University’s Fall Choral Classic Festival for high school choirs will be held Nov. 15 and 16, according to a news release from CWU.

About 900 high school students from all regions of Washington will be in residence those two days to perform and receive adjudication from the CWU choral faculty Director of Choirs Nicole Lamartine, professor Vijay Singh, and Scott Peterson as well as choral luminaries Anne Lyman and J. Edmund Hughes. Each choir will perform in the Hertz Concert Hall in a non-competitive atmosphere that promotes learning and growth of the next generation of choral musicians.


Tags

Recommended for you