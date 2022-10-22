McNair

Former CWU McNair Scholars Alex Harrington, left, and Raeanne Tegman meet up in the McNair office on the Ellensburg campus in the fall of 2019.

 Courtesy Central Washington University

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Central Washington University’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program received a five-year, $1.31 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education this summer, according to a news release from CWU.

The total award comes out to $261,888 per year, which will serve 27 eligible students annually at an average cost of $9,700 each.

Tags

Recommended for you