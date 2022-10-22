...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Central Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Former CWU McNair Scholars Alex Harrington, left, and Raeanne Tegman meet up in the McNair office on the Ellensburg campus in the fall of 2019.
Central Washington University’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program received a five-year, $1.31 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education this summer, according to a news release from CWU.
The total award comes out to $261,888 per year, which will serve 27 eligible students annually at an average cost of $9,700 each.
The TRIO McNair Scholars program dates back to 1991 at CWU, and has paving the way for hundreds of first-generation college students and people from low-income and underrepresented backgrounds to attend graduate school.
The entire federal program will distribute $51.7 million to 189 McNair chapters in 45 states and Puerto Rico between now and 2027. CWU is one of five Washington institutions to be funded this year, and its program is administered by the School of Graduate Studies and Research.
“We are grateful and delighted to be able continue serving eligible Central students through this vital and rewarding program for the next five years, and hopefully, well into the future,” program Director Pamela Nevar said. “Of course, we could not run this program without the generous support of Central’s faculty, staff, and administrators.”
CWU represents one of the original McNair institutions in the country, and it is among the first in the state. Over the past 31 years, Central’s program has served more than 800 students in its commitment to increasing the number of low-income, first-generation undergraduates, and underrepresented minority students who earn doctoral degrees. It also prepares participants for doctoral studies through involvement in research and other scholarly activities, such as presenting at the annual SOURCE undergraduate research conference.
In addition, McNair-funded initiatives prepare students for doctoral study through tutoring, academic counseling, and assistance with securing admission to and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs. Affiliated projects may also provide services designed to improve financial and economic literacy of students, along with mentoring programs and exposure to cultural events and academic programs not typically available to underserved students.
“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” said Nasser Paydar with the Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education. “McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”
The program — officially named the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, after the late NASA astronaut — is currently recruiting for its 2024 undergraduate cohort.