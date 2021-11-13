Support Local Journalism


Beginning on Tuesday, the Daily Record will be converting to an all-mail delivery system.

Subscribers will received the print edition of their newspaper with their mail each publication day.

Readers will notice a change to the Daily Record’s masthead on A1, this is to enable the printing of subscriber addresses.

If you have questions overall on the change, contact Daily Record general manager Josh Crawford at jcrawford@kvnews.com. For questions concerning impact on advertisement, contact advertising director Amy Kaiser at akaiser@kvnews.com. For questions concerning impact on news and sports coverage, contact managing editor Michael Gallagher at mgallagher@kvnews.com.

