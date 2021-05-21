A performance of Central Washington University associate professor of dance Therese Young’s dance, “Hay There,” will be live streamed at 8 p.m., May 24 by the Emerging Artists Theatre Company from its headquarters in New York, according to a news release from CWU.
The nine-minute work, choreographed by Young, will be performed by members of CWU’s 2020 Orchesis Dance Company Dancers, including: Sydney Baker, Marissa Bragg, Bailey Erwin, lyanno Ford, Raymond Glover, Jessica Graham, Brenna Lindstrom, Tyler Lovie, Elysabeth Rada, Monica Rodriguez, Katelin Smith-Rockne, Hailey Samarel, Maddie Stauffer, Katelyn Stewart, Jaelynn Tonder, Emma Tyree, and Aislinn Williamson.
The work is one of four new works being live streamed by the theatre company, which supports artists and new works. For ticket information, go to https://newworkseries.com/product/an-evening-of-dance-and-theatre/.
“Outside of Seattle lies Hay Valley, a place I’ve lived for 25 years; it is culturally relevant to our land and a major part of our economy,” Young explained. “Every spring as I drive through the valley, I have thought about developing a piece that encapsulates the beauty of the growth process. My hope was to show the spirit of the hay as a living entity, taking us through its stages of life using human movement.”
In March 2020, “Hay There” was selected for the Final Gala Performance at the North West Regional American College Dance Association conference in Spokane.
Additional credits: Faculty music provided Mother Nature by Anonma; harvesting material and heading home supplied by Clinton Shorter; lighting design by Christina Barrigan; and video editing by Marcus DeSieno. Videos were provided by the National Archives.