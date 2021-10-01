Deadline extended for lodging tax grant applications For the DAILY RECORD Oct 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas County is now accepting applications for 2022 lodging tax fund grants for special events and projects, according to a news release from Kittitas County.This call for applications is countywide. The application is posted online on the County’s website and can be easily accessed at the following link: https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/auditor/accounting/lodging-tax/cltac-guide.aspxThe application process is only available digitally and must be completed and submitted exclusively online.The lodging tax grant program for special events and projects is a collaborative program between Kittitas County and each city in the county that collects lodging tax. Applicants only need to complete one application to be eligible for consideration. The county and the cities of Ellensburg, Cle Elum, and Roslyn will jointly review and award funding. Funds awarded through this process may be used for tourism marketing; the marketing and operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists; and supporting the operation of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by non-profit organizations.Completed grant applications are due no later than 4 p.m., Oct. 8, this is an extension from the original Oct. 1 deadline.More information is available online at the following link: https://www.co.kittitas.wa.us/auditor/accounting/lodging-tax/default.aspx Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameLetter: Finally some insight into the position of the anti-vaxxersSept. 27 blotter: Plane flashed by laserCommissioners vote to put proposed real estate excise tax to public voteTaking it to the streets: Buskers in the Burg entertains Ellensburg SaturdaySept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into meth Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter