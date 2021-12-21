Support Local Journalism


The Daily Record has been publishing letters to Santa written by second-grade students in the Ellensburg School District.

Letters from Brenda Picha’s second-grade class at Lincoln Elementary School:

Dear Santa-

My name is Kamari. Im nice. Im sille. how do uer rander fly? and - Can i please git a nintendo? hav a happy christmas santa.  P.S. my dog, Sly, wants a dog bown. She is fun.

Your Friend, Kamari

Dear Santa-

Ma name is Joel.  Im nis and  caring to people.  I wot a venom towes and Carnage toys, pls and thank U. rAe majic?  i hop U hav a god tim going around the wrld.

Your Friend, Joel

Dear Santa-

My name is Mila.  I love animals.  Do you stay alive?  I want a art cit plese.  I want a puppy for my dog.  Merry cristmas.

Your Friend, Mila 

Dear Santa,

My name is Claire.  I ike snugling with my dog Howie.  do your rander eat cande canes.  I wud like a bunny for Christmas please and for some wan else, like my mom, I just want her to Have a good christmas.  I Have benn nice.

Your Friend,

Claire

Dear Santa- 

I am Mckinlee.  Please get me a toyr bar.  Wt do our der et on crismis ev?  Sadu, my sisdr wos mak up for crismis.  Satu, your R the Best Satu.  

Your Friend, Mckinlee

Dear Santa-

My name is Keahra.  I wot a Present Pet.  And my mom wos a present pet.  My dad wos a present pet.  My Bruvr wos a prent pet.

Your Friend, Keahra

Dear Santa-

Hi my name is Makenna.  I like turques.  how much rainder do you have?  I like a baby courgy please.  My sistr would like a Horse.  Christmas is my favourit Holoday.

Your Friend, Makenna

Dear Santa-

My name is Vera.  I like to golf.  do you git toys on cristmas?  Dinoe stufe please for me.  My cat, lemon, wos two cat toys.  tell hello to Mrs. clos.

Your Friend, Vera

Dear Santa-

My name is Tucker.  I like Hunting.  What do you do in the summer?  May I please Have  Breen Bay Packer soccer cleats?  will you please decres the pricis in Eureka, Montana so my mom and dad and me can get a cabin?  I love your rannder.

Your Friend, Tucker

Dear Santa-

My nane is Owen.  i like to play sockr. Can i have a rainbow rare vmax Charizard EX Pokemon card?  Can it be rele please?  oh and can my pupies have a chootoy?  will rudof be in the frunt of the line?  Merry CHristmas.

Your Friend, Owen

Dear Santa,

My name is cott.  i rilly like sokr boll.  dou you have majiek?  i wont lagos plesa.  can my tetchr git a new ckaru?  yoo are coul.

Your Friend, Scott

Dear Santa,

My Name is Jesse.  I like to Read and I am nice and Happy.  How mane rander do you hav?  I want a appl phone.  My sistr wants a big barbey house.  I love Santa.

Your Friend, Jesse

Dear Santa,

My name is Aurora.  I cen swim.  I wnt a robot snake please.  my mom wuts cofee.  Why do rudolf have a red nose?  Merry Christmas.

Your Friend, Aurora

Dear Santa,

My name is Caleb.  I like macen a snoman.  Wht the der eat?  Can I havr please a stuft snoman?  I like December.  Can I have a stufd dog please.  have a good CHRISTMAS.

Your Friend, Caleb

Dear Santa-

My name is Cooper.I am funy, werd and fun.  Is it cld in the noth pol?  I want a flip ramot canchrl car pleas.  My puppe wod like a bone.  You are a grat prsin.

Your Friend, Cooper

Dear Santa-

I like cande.  I wot Big Legos.Why you sta aliv and nevr die?  My little sitr wonts sum brbees and dols.  I Love yuo santa.  You ar the best.

Your Friend, Giovanni

Letters from Katrina Durham’s second-grade class at Valley View Elementary School:

Dear Santa

Are you having a great time at the North Pole? Have lots of kids been good? I hope you spread joy to the world. I would love lots of Minecraft Legos and Roblox toys. Have a good Christmas!

~Love Kylee

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing amazing ill bet you are working hard i have been pretty good. I want a semi truck and a trailer for it, some hot wheels and a skateboard. Also roller blades.

~Love Oakley

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing good. I have ben a pretty good boy this year. for Christmas i wold Like a Longboard. and to be a Little bit nicer. tell Mrs CLaus that i said hi and buddy the elf to. Merry Christmas.

~From Bryson 

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing good. I wood like a nintendow game Please. can you please tell mrs. claus hi for me?

~Love Tristan

Dear Santa

I hope you’r having a good time. I’v been doing pritty good. I hope I get a lot of fajita and a rock star atfit and I love you! And merry christmas! ~Love Penelope

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing amazing! I have been amazing to. I love that you work very hard. I hope you bring me a big lol please. also my sister wants a big hatchamal. can you please tell mrs. claus that I said hi.

~Love Emma

Dear Santa

I hope yor haveing a great year. i have been pretty good this year. i would really like pigon books. i will see you in a while bye. merry christmas. ~Love Lakelee

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing sooper good. I hope I get a cat! How is misis clos to? Happy christmas And I wot a L.O.L.

~Love Yovana

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing well. I wont for christmas is for all the orphanage kids to get presents and all anamols to get trets. I wont a nintendo switch and Lps the minie. Pleas tel mis. Clos hi.

~From Taleah

Dear Santa

Hi Santa. Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me. And also say hi to the elves. I want to ask for an xbox and a baby today squishmallow.

~From Zak

Dear Santa

I hope you are Doing Asome! Can you pleas tell mrs. clous hellow? Merry Christmas! Can I pleas have a electrick scooter? and a rock tumbler? and a drum set?

~Love Myles

Dear Santa

I hope you have a good time I hope you are watching TV and having a good time. I dont think I want anything. IDK why but bye Santa!

~From Jack

Dear Santa

I hope I get close and I also wot stuff animals. For Maci my dog can you get her a koler?

~From Kalina

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing good I bet you are working hard but can you please get me a bike. I know Iv ben a littel bad but im trying hard to be good. But my brothers make me mad. im sorry to be rude like that.

~From Cooper

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing good I have been pretty good this year i hope you bring me a Big squishy.

~Love Ary

Dear Santa

I hope you are doing amazing. If your working Hard your doing great- dont give up on yourself. ive been pretty good this year and im trying my best. Please tell mrs. claus i said Hello. Merry Christmas!

~Love Amelia

Dear Santa

I want a tablit a prite dres and a toy grinch.

~From Serenity

Dear Santa

I want all of the papers for comix books.

~From Max

Letters from Katie Hull’s second-grade class at Lincoln Elementary School

Dear Santa,

How much presents do you have santa? I am 7 years old I like Christmas I want a big robot toy for Christmas. You Friend, Arturo

Dear Santa, My name is Alex.  I'm 7 years old.  I want a new XBox controller please bring a robot for  my sistr. Yur Frend, Alex

Dear Santa,

My name is Giovnni.  I'm 7 years old. Ive been good this year.  plez gime a snueper nurf gun plez. Please bring a toy car for my brother. I wish the world woud be a better place.  Your Friend, Giovanni

Dear Santa, I'm 8 yers old I've been good this year!  Please bring a ne toy car it be a surprise too? anb christma pajamas anb lagos anb I relly want ore play graun to be biger anb I relly want my brarer to haf a honten snow pants and the wrld nebs some more love for christmas.  Your friend, Mabel

Dear Santa,

How are you doing I'm 7 years old Ive BeN good tHis yeaR  for you I relly WANT A BLANKeit MI dAd woNTS A MOTRSKIOL  I WaNT the WORD to be KieNd  Your friend, HAVeN

Dear anta, Hiy, How is your family  I am happy Christmas is almost here can I have GT A5on xbox one please.  my brother wants unspeaakable posters. I want cornovirus to be over!  Your friend, Odin

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeeer?  Also how do you make presents? I am so excited for Christmas.  I want a black helmet.  My mom wants a yellow purs.  I want to make my playground better by putting in a new slide.  How are your reindeer?  I also want GIA5 for PS4.  Your friend, Zaydenn

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today?  I am so excited for Christmas!  May I have a big popit and an unicorn balloon.  I wish Nadia her Own Christmas neckles.  nd I wish the school has a biger playground.  Your friend, Clara

Dear Santa, 

how are you. I an so good.  I Will like a sckabord lecess & thak you. and for mrs. Hull a mug that saids best Teacher evre & for school I will lilke how mocebars pleces.  I'm 7.  Your friend, Silver

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claws  I am super exited for Chrismaas i wish For a Lego set My brother wishs for a toy sNak  i wish for the worLD to Be a Better PLace iM 7 i've BeeN good all year  Your friend, Frankie

Dear Santa, how is the snow I am aksing for a ride in the front seat of my cr i wish for gio to get a noew soker ball. I wish for this school to et pocemom cards.  Your friend, cameron

Dear Santa, ARE yor rader helthe? I am...doing good I am wishing for Pokemon wit there ses my sistr is wishing for dols.  I hop the worl is chngnig.  I am sevine years ol. I have Bin good. Your friend, Neymar

Dear Sanat,

How are you'r raindeer?  I am so exited for christmas! I whood like a giant unacorn popit and a scwish mellow!  also cn you get Alvaro a snake lego set?  also could you add a gaga ball pit to the playground!  also I am 7 yers old and I have been good all year.  Your friend, Nadia

Dear Santa,

How are you doing?  I am doing graet.  I wish for supre mareyo 3D Warld, & btman set.  that is for BaBy brother.  I want the scoole to have a pup.  Your friend, Phoenix

These are so cute, let me know if you have any questions or need anything else from me.  Thank you so much!  Happy Holidays!

Letters to Santa by Ann Wichterman’s second-grade class at Mount Stuart Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Marry Christmas how are the randeers? Are they cozzy?

Plese bring me a lot of surprise and some dingerbread hous lego

Thanks from Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elf’s?

How is miss.clos? I am o.k.. I like you’r soot. Mae i have a wotr Botol and a plush that look’s like a dog and a pet rodote and some slime

Thac you Love Kennedy

Dear santa

How r yow? I am doING weLL. Please will you bring me Pokemon?

LOVE Bridger

How are you how are the lef can you bring me a dog.

Love from Marcos

Dear Santa,

How are You dooing?

I am dooing good. Please can I have a micrsckope and a telescope.

HoP You love the ckooies.

Love Kayden

Dear Santa

How are you. the Elf is GOOD can I pleese hav a T-REX hot weels SET. and a taBlet

LOVE from Ryder

Hi Santa

How are you? and are you bise? I wat to go wif you to the Norf pol?  Have a nis Day

Love Cora

Dear Santa,

How are you? How are the elves?  I am ok. I wat a citee and mabee to see you.

I Love you Santa

Love Ayla

Dear Santa

I wat a kittin And a Bed for my kittin.

Frum Izzy

