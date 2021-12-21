The Daily Record has been publishing letters to Santa written by second-grade students in the Ellensburg School District.
Letters from Brenda Picha’s second-grade class at Lincoln Elementary School:
My name is Kamari. Im nice. Im sille. how do uer rander fly? and - Can i please git a nintendo? hav a happy christmas santa. P.S. my dog, Sly, wants a dog bown. She is fun.
Ma name is Joel. Im nis and caring to people. I wot a venom towes and Carnage toys, pls and thank U. rAe majic? i hop U hav a god tim going around the wrld.
My name is Mila. I love animals. Do you stay alive? I want a art cit plese. I want a puppy for my dog. Merry cristmas.
My name is Claire. I ike snugling with my dog Howie. do your rander eat cande canes. I wud like a bunny for Christmas please and for some wan else, like my mom, I just want her to Have a good christmas. I Have benn nice.
I am Mckinlee. Please get me a toyr bar. Wt do our der et on crismis ev? Sadu, my sisdr wos mak up for crismis. Satu, your R the Best Satu.
My name is Keahra. I wot a Present Pet. And my mom wos a present pet. My dad wos a present pet. My Bruvr wos a prent pet.
Hi my name is Makenna. I like turques. how much rainder do you have? I like a baby courgy please. My sistr would like a Horse. Christmas is my favourit Holoday.
My name is Vera. I like to golf. do you git toys on cristmas? Dinoe stufe please for me. My cat, lemon, wos two cat toys. tell hello to Mrs. clos.
My name is Tucker. I like Hunting. What do you do in the summer? May I please Have Breen Bay Packer soccer cleats? will you please decres the pricis in Eureka, Montana so my mom and dad and me can get a cabin? I love your rannder.
My nane is Owen. i like to play sockr. Can i have a rainbow rare vmax Charizard EX Pokemon card? Can it be rele please? oh and can my pupies have a chootoy? will rudof be in the frunt of the line? Merry CHristmas.
My name is cott. i rilly like sokr boll. dou you have majiek? i wont lagos plesa. can my tetchr git a new ckaru? yoo are coul.
My Name is Jesse. I like to Read and I am nice and Happy. How mane rander do you hav? I want a appl phone. My sistr wants a big barbey house. I love Santa.
My name is Aurora. I cen swim. I wnt a robot snake please. my mom wuts cofee. Why do rudolf have a red nose? Merry Christmas.
My name is Caleb. I like macen a snoman. Wht the der eat? Can I havr please a stuft snoman? I like December. Can I have a stufd dog please. have a good CHRISTMAS.
My name is Cooper.I am funy, werd and fun. Is it cld in the noth pol? I want a flip ramot canchrl car pleas. My puppe wod like a bone. You are a grat prsin.
I like cande. I wot Big Legos.Why you sta aliv and nevr die? My little sitr wonts sum brbees and dols. I Love yuo santa. You ar the best.
Letters from Katrina Durham’s second-grade class at Valley View Elementary School:
Are you having a great time at the North Pole? Have lots of kids been good? I hope you spread joy to the world. I would love lots of Minecraft Legos and Roblox toys. Have a good Christmas!
I hope you are doing amazing ill bet you are working hard i have been pretty good. I want a semi truck and a trailer for it, some hot wheels and a skateboard. Also roller blades.
I hope you are doing good. I have ben a pretty good boy this year. for Christmas i wold Like a Longboard. and to be a Little bit nicer. tell Mrs CLaus that i said hi and buddy the elf to. Merry Christmas.
I hope you are doing good. I wood like a nintendow game Please. can you please tell mrs. claus hi for me?
I hope you’r having a good time. I’v been doing pritty good. I hope I get a lot of fajita and a rock star atfit and I love you! And merry christmas! ~Love Penelope
I hope you are doing amazing! I have been amazing to. I love that you work very hard. I hope you bring me a big lol please. also my sister wants a big hatchamal. can you please tell mrs. claus that I said hi.
I hope yor haveing a great year. i have been pretty good this year. i would really like pigon books. i will see you in a while bye. merry christmas. ~Love Lakelee
I hope you are doing sooper good. I hope I get a cat! How is misis clos to? Happy christmas And I wot a L.O.L.
I hope you are doing well. I wont for christmas is for all the orphanage kids to get presents and all anamols to get trets. I wont a nintendo switch and Lps the minie. Pleas tel mis. Clos hi.
Hi Santa. Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me. And also say hi to the elves. I want to ask for an xbox and a baby today squishmallow.
I hope you are Doing Asome! Can you pleas tell mrs. clous hellow? Merry Christmas! Can I pleas have a electrick scooter? and a rock tumbler? and a drum set?
I hope you have a good time I hope you are watching TV and having a good time. I dont think I want anything. IDK why but bye Santa!
I hope I get close and I also wot stuff animals. For Maci my dog can you get her a koler?
I hope you are doing good I bet you are working hard but can you please get me a bike. I know Iv ben a littel bad but im trying hard to be good. But my brothers make me mad. im sorry to be rude like that.
I hope you are doing good I have been pretty good this year i hope you bring me a Big squishy.
I hope you are doing amazing. If your working Hard your doing great- dont give up on yourself. ive been pretty good this year and im trying my best. Please tell mrs. claus i said Hello. Merry Christmas!
I want a tablit a prite dres and a toy grinch.
I want all of the papers for comix books.
Letters from Katie Hull’s second-grade class at Lincoln Elementary School
How much presents do you have santa? I am 7 years old I like Christmas I want a big robot toy for Christmas. You Friend, Arturo
Dear Santa, My name is Alex. I'm 7 years old. I want a new XBox controller please bring a robot for my sistr. Yur Frend, Alex
My name is Giovnni. I'm 7 years old. Ive been good this year. plez gime a snueper nurf gun plez. Please bring a toy car for my brother. I wish the world woud be a better place. Your Friend, Giovanni
Dear Santa, I'm 8 yers old I've been good this year! Please bring a ne toy car it be a surprise too? anb christma pajamas anb lagos anb I relly want ore play graun to be biger anb I relly want my brarer to haf a honten snow pants and the wrld nebs some more love for christmas. Your friend, Mabel
How are you doing I'm 7 years old Ive BeN good tHis yeaR for you I relly WANT A BLANKeit MI dAd woNTS A MOTRSKIOL I WaNT the WORD to be KieNd Your friend, HAVeN
Dear anta, Hiy, How is your family I am happy Christmas is almost here can I have GT A5on xbox one please. my brother wants unspeaakable posters. I want cornovirus to be over! Your friend, Odin
How are your reindeeer? Also how do you make presents? I am so excited for Christmas. I want a black helmet. My mom wants a yellow purs. I want to make my playground better by putting in a new slide. How are your reindeer? I also want GIA5 for PS4. Your friend, Zaydenn
How are you doing today? I am so excited for Christmas! May I have a big popit and an unicorn balloon. I wish Nadia her Own Christmas neckles. nd I wish the school has a biger playground. Your friend, Clara
how are you. I an so good. I Will like a sckabord lecess & thak you. and for mrs. Hull a mug that saids best Teacher evre & for school I will lilke how mocebars pleces. I'm 7. Your friend, Silver
How is Mrs. Claws I am super exited for Chrismaas i wish For a Lego set My brother wishs for a toy sNak i wish for the worLD to Be a Better PLace iM 7 i've BeeN good all year Your friend, Frankie
Dear Santa, how is the snow I am aksing for a ride in the front seat of my cr i wish for gio to get a noew soker ball. I wish for this school to et pocemom cards. Your friend, cameron
Dear Santa, ARE yor rader helthe? I am...doing good I am wishing for Pokemon wit there ses my sistr is wishing for dols. I hop the worl is chngnig. I am sevine years ol. I have Bin good. Your friend, Neymar
How are you'r raindeer? I am so exited for christmas! I whood like a giant unacorn popit and a scwish mellow! also cn you get Alvaro a snake lego set? also could you add a gaga ball pit to the playground! also I am 7 yers old and I have been good all year. Your friend, Nadia
How are you doing? I am doing graet. I wish for supre mareyo 3D Warld, & btman set. that is for BaBy brother. I want the scoole to have a pup. Your friend, Phoenix
Letters to Santa by Ann Wichterman’s second-grade class at Mount Stuart Elementary School.
Marry Christmas how are the randeers? Are they cozzy?
Plese bring me a lot of surprise and some dingerbread hous lego
How are you? How are the elf’s?
How is miss.clos? I am o.k.. I like you’r soot. Mae i have a wotr Botol and a plush that look’s like a dog and a pet rodote and some slime
How r yow? I am doING weLL. Please will you bring me Pokemon?
How are you how are the lef can you bring me a dog.
I am dooing good. Please can I have a micrsckope and a telescope.
HoP You love the ckooies.
How are you. the Elf is GOOD can I pleese hav a T-REX hot weels SET. and a taBlet
How are you? and are you bise? I wat to go wif you to the Norf pol? Have a nis Day
How are you? How are the elves? I am ok. I wat a citee and mabee to see you.
I wat a kittin And a Bed for my kittin.