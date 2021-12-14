Virus Outbreak Letters to Santa
AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Letters from Bobbi Johnson’s second-grade class at Lincoln Elementary School.

Dear Santa, I am 7 yirs old. My bruthr wants a robot dinosr. I want a robt big foot remot contrl and a strfish remot contl. How do you get eveywhere?

Your friend, David

Dear Santa, I like to play with my toys. Dad wonts a sweuedr. I wont a doll and pensil. Thank you. do you like cuekies?

Your friend, April

Dear Santa, My favorite animl is a dog. My brthr wants a pkmon. I wnt fune books. My mom wnts a neklse. Thank you!

Your friend, Brayleen

Dear Santa, I like cats. Can my mom hav a now scrf. I wot RC car and pokemon cas. Thank yuo. How do you find your reindr?

Your friend, Misael

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Ben. My bday is january 9. i have two dog. i wont my sistr to fel betr. Santa i wont a pokemon tiney cord holdr. Thank you!

Your friend, Benjamin

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Lily my favarite animal is a cat and please can you get my mom a nutcracr but Not a one that dusint crac nuts. For me can you get me a Harry Pottr Hegwig stufe and a koute and what is your favarite cookie?

Your friend, Lilly

Dear Santa, Hello my name is Evie my birthday is April 28. Please bring Ollie a small zooma and zoomas raft. I would like a baby lol and a candy cane stuffy. thank you for going to my house! Santa, how many elfs do you have?

Your friend, Evie

Dear Santa, Hi Santa my name is Lucas I am almost 8 yers old. Please bring my sister a ski toy. I would rely like a huge nerf gun and a huge RC car. Thank you for reading my letter Santa. Santa how meney raindeer do you have?

Your friend, Lucas

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Reece my favoirte color is blue. please bring my dad and my mom a new bed and my dad a new tool cit. what I wud like for crismis is a nintendow swich and a fown. what is your favorite ckocie? Thank you

Your friend, Reece

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Benny. I like animals. I want my mom to get a cndl. and I want a kittin and foosketball. thank you. My mom will love this. PS this is my faverit time of yere.

Your friend, Benny

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Fidi my favorite animal is chetes. Please give my brother lots of happynes. I would like wrlde pese and a kittun. Thank you for your time. Santa is there magik reely in your hat? Thank you

Your Friend, Fidi

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Hayley. My favorite pet is a cat. Please bring my mom a necklis. I would like a lol doll and a barby doll. Thanke you for reading my letter. Santa what is your favorite cookie?

Your friend, Hayley

Dear Santa, Hi my name is Layla. Please bring my mom a korbe dog bed. My dad a red gitar. My brothr a new nerf gun. I wuld like horse toys and a puppy. I also want happyneis for my famile. Thank you Santa. hey Santa how meny raindeer do you have?

Your friend, Layla

Dear Santa,

How Are you doing? Is it true that Rudolph has a red-glowing nose? Is Blitzen a realy good dance? How are the elfs doing? I hope that my mommy can set up som milk and cookies. All I would like for Christmas is a golden retreiver puppy and a ballerina music box. Just leave them under the Christmas tree.

Merry Christmas,

Chloe

Letters from Tiffany Fife’s second-grade class at Valley View Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Hi What I want for Christmas is roller skatse and a lectric car and a kitten and a puppy and a ring that has a B on it I want an xbox 1 and a intendo. Please. thank you.

From,

Bailee

Dear Santa,

How is the wether at the noth pole? for crismas I want a dj set and a magic set and other stuff. So thacks for being Santa! How is Mrs. Clase and the elfs? I can memoris all the randeers names Dasher Danser Praser and Vixen Comed and Comed and Blittsen.

Marry Crismas.

From,

Lacie

Dear Santa,

You are a realy good guy. will you get me a soccerball and a rudex cube. Can I please have a scoter for Christmas and I want a belt. you are the best! Can I have a necklis.

Love,

Rhodes

Dear Santa,

How are you doing I wont spa stuf! a dog, a reel on but a puppe. So many fijits. My own classroom stuf. an new mask. sume new shoos. new fun Game’s. The dog Game I forgot what it was calld.

Frum,

Britney

Dear Santa,

I wus nice santa. can you breng me a toy bird. I ben nice.

From,

Angel

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa I Hope that you are going grat. How is your elfs.

From,

Victor

Dear Santa,

can you get me v bucks and as much as you can. and a lite saver. and candy. and get my Brothr a spiterman strechy. and get me a bla blade and a arecado.

From,

Logan

Dear Santa,

I wunt a sonic plush.

From,

Wesson

Dear Santa,

for chrimas I wold like a huver bord. my Grandma wold like a van with 7 seets in the back and front and what i wold lik most of aLL is a BaBBy sister named viLeTe!

Love,

Bella

Letters from Amy Rominger’s second-grade class at Valley View Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I wish I had a gooldin nerf gun and thak you for being Santa.

From, Erik

Dear Santa,

Have you been eating lots of carits with your randeers? And what i want for Christmas is a PS5 and a huvr bord and a dimind ring.

From, Juliahnna

Dear Santa,

I hope that you and Mrs. Claus are having a good day. Hows the reindeers? This is what I want for Christmas. I want a pop it and a book of the princess in black and a stuffed dog including with is collar and I have a question. Can you do magic?

Love, Melanie

Dear Santa,

I hoppe you have a rily grate Christmas. I know you and Mis Claus er rily bisee on Christmas. This is my Christmas list. A lot of Pokemon card and entendo switch and a lot of pop its and pokemon stuf and anything pokemon. Thank you Santa.

From, Liam

Dear Santa,

I hope you hav a good Christmas. I want you to know what I want. I want a pop-it, cat stufft animal, the box car children, and a cat tree for my cat. Thank you Santa.

Love, Cecily

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus and how is Dashr and Dansr and Prantsr and all of the othr radeers? Ok on to my Christmas list. Please can I hav a xbox sires s6 and can I hav a robot that can toc please. And a vr head set please.

Love, William

Dear Santa,

I wat a pet cat and a bad guys book.

Love, Malachi

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good year. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. What I want i an army set, swat car lego, army lego people, and robux for roblox.

From, Noah

Dear Santa,

Hi! Santa! How r the randeers i hope they r good. But enywaaayz, can i have finaf toyz and pop its and a game called toculife. Plus it is a good game. And a VR hed set.

Love, Jazmine

Dear Santa,

Is blitsin real? Santa can I ples have a car lego set that i has 2 carz in it and a bayby evey.

From, Jose

Dear Santa,

How is your year? I hope you are doing well. Here is what I want for Christmas. Please a lizard. Things to take car of a lizard and a bubie extra set. 2 key chain pop it and a ipad touch. Thank you. I hope you have a good year!

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

Is your radeer good? If it is will you get me a dinosaur and a cote for my mom and boots for my mom.

Love, Keith

Dear Santa,

I wold like a doll house and a new skate board because I dont like sparkles on it because it sckrachis me so make it not scratchy or pocky. And I want mindcraft and allot of games and allot of pop its. Thank you!!!!! Santa so much and Mrs. Claus.

From, Carsyn

Dear Santa,

I hop you are having a grat day. For Christmas I want a hot weelz trac and a fit bit and a survival bracelet. And how are your randeers?

Love, Connor

Dear Santa,

I hope your having a great time. For Christmas this year I want a lego set and a bit of chocotatey candy. I hope your having a great time.

Sincerely, Luke

Dear Sanata,

Can you get me ZES FMX.I want a moniy mals ball and pop it and pa ptrl and robot bunny.

From, Arielle

Dear Santa,

I hope your raindeir are doing good. Can you please get me a swich.

From Paisley

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I want a metldtectr because when I go to the hils I want to fined mtl and how is your reindeer going?

From, Sam

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.