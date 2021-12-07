Support Local Journalism


Over the next few weeks the Daily Record will be publishing letters to Santa for second-grade students in the Ellensburg School District.

The following are from Andrea Jensvold’s classroom at Lincoln Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I am 7. I like prse for mom. I want popit. Gracias Santa.

Your friend,

Jocelyn

Dear Santa,

I am 7. I went 3 pet. Dog Bune Munke. I ere (really) went 3 pet. I went 400 popit big. I went 400 popit smol. Thank for ol the sorpris.

Your friend,

Melani

Dear Santa,

I am an 8 yr old grl! I like fensing! May I have a fensing soot? and may I have a dog bed for my dog Lupine! Please! I olsowe wont a good trip for my family. Thank you Santa. You make so much joy!

Your friend,

Hyla

Dear Santa,

I am 7. I lic dezinen. Plez get me 100 prsaz. Thank you Mz Kloz and Santa.

Your friend,

Azaylea

Dear Santa,

I am seven yers old. My mom needs a noow blakit. Santa can I please have a tiney trampoline. Thank you Santa.

Your friend,

Alexis

Dear Santa,

I like drawing. I am 7 and may I get charckol pencls pleas. Can I have a Venom’ character pleas. You make people happy.

Your friend,

Weiland

Dear Santa,

I am a roper. I am seven years old. Can you get my dad a new hele rope? Can you get me a nentedow switch. and Poke mon cords. You mace people happy.

Your friend,

Hudson

Dear Santa,

I am 7 yers old. My name is Emery and my mom rille wants a back msogr. I want a tablit pless. You are great.

Your friend,

Emery

Dear Santa,

I am eight years old. All I want for cristmas is new shoes for my mom. I want a art set and pokemon cards and a corn snake. Thank you Santa.

Your friend,

Oliver

Dear Santa,

I am eight. I like Pokemon backpacks. I wont a pokemon backpack.

Your Friend,

Hector

Dear Santa,

I like drawing and bilding legos. My mom needs a noow cote. My dad needs a noow sun hat. Mae I have a noow art kit. Santu you make me vary happy.

Love,

Hendrix

Dear Santa,

I love helping my Grammy. Could you get my dog’s a sweter for crismis. Could I have a huver bored. Thank you Santa. Santa you make me happy.Your friend,

Izzy

Dear Santa,

I like drawing. plez can I hav a pokemon toy. Thank you Santa. for all the toys.

Your friend,

Barrett

Dear Santa,

I am 7. I lik Mrs J. Ples gat mrs J a truk of knde. I wont to se santa. I hop you hav mrs kls.

Your friend,

Ethan

The following are from Kelly Montgomery’s classroom at Mount Stuart Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

How many cookeis have you been eating? How has Mrs. claus been? May I pease have a haverbaurd? May I have a Hot weel car Please? May I please have a batel of pop? Is it cold in the North Pole? May I Please have a swith? thank you. May I Please have a Deck of Pokeemon?

Sincerely,

Isaac

Dear Santa

How is the northpoll? can i ples hafe a big popit? and can I hafe a small gumball machine with gum balls? and Ples can I hafe a puzzle? ples can I hafe a small among us Popit?

Sincerely,

Piper

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? May I plaes have a Goo Goo Galxikxxsee doll? Her name is Ashunomme. I haev ben my best dis yare. Thank you for the presents I got lats year. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Sincerely,

Jane

Der Santa

I Wont A sktbrd. Please Kan I? How Are you Santa Klos?

Sincerely,

Ashton

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I was going to aks you what I Want for Christmas. I would like a set of clay and a LOL doll and colored pencils too! But there is one more thing to ask you. it is squishomallows! And you are the best thing in the world.

Love,

Melody

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’ve tried to be very good this year. If it’s possible, can I have the power to transform into any animal at any time? If not, that’s ok because you could get me a basketball, a hoverboard, a phone, make-up, a pop-it, a dress, biking gloves, a boxy doll, L.O.L. dolls, or Hair dye.

Sincerely,

Lily

Dear Santa,

How are you Doing this yere? May I Plese get Paint? May I Plese get a stfted elefint? Can I get sum LOLs? Can I get some candy? Can I get a Doll? Can I get some fake cooking stuf? You are the Best Santa.

Luve,

Brianna

Dear Santa,

All I Want for Christmas is a hoverboard and a gocart attachment and a Deck of Pokemon Kards.

Sincerely,

Braxyn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Nintendo switch last year. Can I have a Minecraft minifigure?

Sincerely,

Joseph

Dear Santa,

How is it going santa? May i Ples Have A Doll and dogs?

Sincerely,

Ambrielle

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? Thank you for all the presents. Can I get a drone?

Sincerely,

Jayden

Dear Santa,

How cold is it in the norf pole? can i Plese Have a Drone and a Hot weels garage?

Sincerely,

Gio

Dear Santa,

How have you been doing? For christmas I would like a PS5. I would like a iPhone 11 Pro. I would like a Popit. I would like a Lego set. I would like a Pet fish. I would like a TV. I would like a game of life. Can i have half of it Please?

Sincerely,

Angel

Dear Santa,

How is life in the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? Can I Please hav a Popit and a PS5 and candy? Thank you. I am thankful for you. I hope that you hav a good Christmas. Thank you for all the toys and you make all of us happy.

Sincerly,

Azlynn

Dear Santa,

Is it cold up theyrer? Do you eat foud up theyrer? What do you do up theyrer For Christmas? I want a Barbe and a popit and my mom to love LOL doll and Shines. Thank you I got everything I wonted las yer.

Sincerely,

Lynlee

