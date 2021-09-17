Brookside logo

Anthony O. Gabriel, 56, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born October 10, 1964, in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Recitation of the Rosary will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 408 S Willow St., Ellensburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

