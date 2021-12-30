Johnston and Williams logo

Arline K. Calkins

Arline K. Calkins, 97, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Pacifica Senior Living in Ellensburg. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Arline and her family.

