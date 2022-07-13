Johnston and Williams logo

Betty Hopper, 87, longtime Kittitas Valley resident, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the KVH Hospital in Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. next Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Ellensburg. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Mrs. Hopper and her family.

