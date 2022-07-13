...BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...
.A dry cold front boundary passage today will bring breezy west to
northwest winds across portions of eastern Kittitas county this
afternoon through this evening. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph will coincide with relative humidities between
15-20 percent this afternoon. This combination of winds and low
relative humidities will result in critical fire weather
conditions this afternoon through early this evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for
rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Betty Hopper, 87, longtime Kittitas Valley resident, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the KVH Hospital in Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. next Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Ellensburg. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Mrs. Hopper and her family.