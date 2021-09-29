Brookside logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Brian Eugene Bjur

Brian Eugene Bjur, 53, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at The Orchards Assisted Living in Grandview, WA. Brian was born November 6, 1967, in Yakima, WA. A Celebration of Life Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 am at Yakima Sportsman State Park, Yakima. The family will take this opportunity to celebrate the life of his sister Susan, that has been delayed due to winter weather and covid. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.