Christopher John Milyak, 69, a long-time resident of Ellensburg, died April 6, 2021, at Washington Care in Seattle after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and leaves a brother, Albert, in Sebastian, Florida. A celebration of life will be announced later.

