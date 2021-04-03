Support Local Journalism


Danny Maes

A Celebration of Life Danny Maes will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ellensburg Armory, 901 E 7th Ave., Ellensburg.

