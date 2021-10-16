Johnston and Williams

David Chase, 75, of Ellensburg, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021. A celebration of life for David will be held in the spring. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams of Cle Elum has been entrusted with the care of David Chase and his family.

