David N. Minear, 70, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 9, 2022. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. next Friday, July 22, 2022 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Mr. Minear and his family.

