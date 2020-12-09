Johnston and Williams

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Diane E. Burchak

Diane E. Burchak, 79, of Cle Elum, passed away at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. Viewing for family and friends will be Friday, December 11, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Johnston & Williams (Cascade) Funeral Home in Cle Elum. Due to current restrictions, in-person attendance at the Rosary (7:00 p.m. Friday, December 11) and Mass (10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12) will be limited by invite, but a livestream of each event will be available for the community at www.johnston-williams.com Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Diane’s family.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.