Diane E. Burchak
Diane E. Burchak, 79, of Cle Elum, passed away at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. Viewing for family and friends will be Friday, December 11, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Johnston & Williams (Cascade) Funeral Home in Cle Elum. Due to current restrictions, in-person attendance at the Rosary (7:00 p.m. Friday, December 11) and Mass (10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 12) will be limited by invite, but a livestream of each event will be available for the community at www.johnston-williams.com Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Diane’s family.