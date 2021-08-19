Brookside logo

Diane M. McMurdie

Diane M. McMurdie, 74, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021at KVH in Ellensburg. Diane was born February 3, 1947, in Seattle, WA. A full obituary will be published on Saturday with service information. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family

