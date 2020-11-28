Brookside logo

Dianne M. Phares

Dianne M. Phares, 72, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home in Ellensburg. Dianne was born August 9, 1948 in Burien, WA. No services are planned at this time.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.

