Donald Bark died May 31, 2022 in Ellensburg, WA. Donald was born August 24, 1932 in Ellensburg, WA. No services are currently scheduled. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

