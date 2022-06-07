...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Recent rains and mountain snowmelt have resulted in rises
along the Yakima River. This has resulted in minor flooding in
some areas along the river.
* WHERE...A small portion of Kittitas County northwest of Cle Elum.
Specifically the Elk Meadows subdivision along the Yakima River.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 144 PM PDT, the public reported flooding in the advisory
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
the Elk Meadows subdivision and otherwise rural areas of
Northwestern Kittitas County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Donald Bark died May 31, 2022 in Ellensburg, WA. Donald was born August 24, 1932 in Ellensburg, WA. No services are currently scheduled. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.