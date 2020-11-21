Brookside logo

Donald Haley, 84 died November 15, 2020 in Ellensburg, Washington. Haley was born February 6, 1936 in Butler, Pennsylvania. No Services are currently scheduled. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

