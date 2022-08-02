brookside logo for obits copy

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Donna Lee Susich

Donna Lee Susich, 85, died July 29, 2022 in Ellensburg, WA. Donna was born August 30, 1936 in Ellensburg, WA. No services are currently scheduled. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

Recommended for you