Dorothy Ann Danis

Dorothy Ann Danis, 75, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her home in Ellensburg. Dorothy was born February 13, 1945 in Pittsburgh, PA. A full obituary will be published Wednesday. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.

