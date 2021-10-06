Johnston and Williams

Dr. Maria Roditeleva-Wibe

Dr. Maria Roditeleva-Wibe, 58, of Ellensburg and longtime Senior Lecturer of Music Theory & History at Central Washington University, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. The Trisagion Prayer Service for the Departed will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. that evening at the Prophet Elijah Orthodox Mission, 107 S. Dennis in Ellensburg. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, also at the Mission, with burial to follow at the IOOF Cemetery. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted for caring for Maria and her family.

