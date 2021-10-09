Steward and Williams

In what is termed the “new normal,” under COVID-19 restrictions, Steward and Williams Funeral Home and Crematory general manager Henry Johnston takes part in a Zoom meeting and the necessary documents to sign following via DocuSign.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dr. Paul M. Schmitt

Dr. Paul M. Schmitt, MD, 74, longtime Roslyn resident and physician, died on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the KVH Hospital in Ellensburg. The cause of death was cancer. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Dr. Schmitt and his family.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.