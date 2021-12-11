Johnston and Williams logo

Garey B. Williams, 59, of Ellensburg, passed away at his home on Monday, December 6, 2021. Viewing for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A memorial celebration is being planned for a later date and a complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Garey and his family.

