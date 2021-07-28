Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Jollo

Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Jollo, 80, of Richland died July 22, 2021. Jollo was born in Ellensgurg and lived in the city for more than 20 years. Arrangements are by Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation of Kennewick.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.