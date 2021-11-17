Johnston and Williams logo

Geraldine E. Lafferty

Geraldine E. Lafferty, 84, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at her home on Friday, November 12, 2021. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Kent in a private ceremony at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Geraldine and her family.

