Johnston and Williams

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Grace M. Bussoli

Grace M. Bussoli, 89, of Pullman and formerly of Cle Elum, WA, passed away at Aspen Park of Cascadia on Monday, September 18, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Cle Elum. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Grace and her family.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.