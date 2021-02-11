Support Local Journalism


Harris J. Voss

Harris J. Voss died Monday, February 8, 2021at his home in Ellensburg, WA. Harris was born September 29, 1939 in Sibley, IA. A full obituary will follow. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.

