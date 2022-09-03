brookside logo for obits copy

Helen L “Lonny” Wheeler, 83, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Lonny was born November 5, 1938, in Ellensburg. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.

