...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to
wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for
counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke
from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit
wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated
smoke forecasts and public health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call
360-407- 6000.
Helen L “Lonny” Wheeler, 83, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Lonny was born November 5, 1938, in Ellensburg. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.