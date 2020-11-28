Brookside logo

Henry Lee Sorensen

Henry Lee Sorensen, 96, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Hearthstone Cottage in Ellensburg. Henry was born September 23, 1924 in Ellensburg, WA. A Graveside Service is being planned.

