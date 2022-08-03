Johnston and Williams logo

James M. “Jim” Redlinger, 61, of Ellensburg, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Kiwanis Park (14th and N. Main) in Ellensburg. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Mr. Redlinger and his family.

